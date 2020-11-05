fbpx

Municipal and Ward Offices closed in Kouga due to Covid-19

Jeffreys Bay 5 November 2020

Due to the current spike in active COVID-19 cases, all ward councillor’s offices are temporarily closed.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, said the situation would be re-assessed next week and residents kept updated.

In the meantime, those who need assistance from the ward councillor’s offices can contact the municipality’s Public Participation Coordinator, Eugene Goliath, at 067 109 8558 or [email protected]

Residents are asked to take note that the municipality’s main building in Hankey will be closed for decontamination today (Thursday, 5 November) and will re-open on Friday.

The Philipsville Library in Hankey has also been closed till further notice.

The Revenue sections, including the cashiers, at the main building in Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis are open.

The Revenue section at the Hankey office will be closed today but will re-open on Friday.

