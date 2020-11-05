How to Pack Light for Winter Travel

Packing light during the winter season can be very challenging, but with the right tips, it is very possible. Some people think that packing in needs you to pack all of your winter clothes. Sometimes it is not even about that, it is all about packing the right way.

One thing you need to know is that you can still pack light for winter travel and still have everything that you need. How do you achieve that? That’s the question we are going to answer you in this post.

1-2 Fitted Sweaters

We all wear sweaters during winter to keep us warm. In some cities like San Francisco, they wear sweaters every day of the year. But when you are traveling you can leave behind the oversized sweater. Instead, you need to pack fitted sweaters. They are easy to pack and they will not occupy too much space.

Long and Short Sleeved Tops

The secret to choosing winter travel clothes is all about paying attention to layers. However, adding to your sweaters, make sure you pack 2-3 tops. Select a mix of long and short sleeves. This will make you be ready for a day in freezing weather.

Bottom / Winter Pants

If you are going for a holiday in some urban areas whereby temperatures are very low, surely you would want to look urban and all that. The best clothes you can pack for yourself are the bottom or winter pants.

We do not usually advise you to carry jeans for winter wear. They can be good but not ideal for snow in the weather forecast.

Therefore, before you start packing make sure you check out the buyer’s guide for the best winter pants you can get. The ones that you think can make you feel comfortable are also available.