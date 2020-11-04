Kouga Soccer Players get a chance to Play Overseas

More than 30 soccer players from Kouga attended a Soccer Coaching Clinic and Trial Camp hosted by Pro Skills Soccer Academy (PSA) last weekend. Of these enthusiastic players, 19 were chosen to train with PSA for an opportunity to travel to the UK and Sweden in 2021.

The 19 selected players will train with the Port Elizabeth-based PSA team in preparation for an opportunity to participate in the 2021 U/20 Manchester Cup International Tournament in the UK and to play in the 2021 U/12, U/14 and U/16 age divisions at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden, the world’s largest international youth football tournament.

Known as the World Youth Cup, around 1,800 teams from 80 nations take part in the Gothia Cup each year.

While COVID-19 eliminated the possibility of playing abroad this year, the weekend’s Soccer Coaching Clinic and Trial Camp will ensure 19 young players from Kouga will enjoy an opportunity in 2021.

They are Vincent Brooks, Lufefe Bam, Mihlali Katu, Momelezi File, Aqhamile Mbekwa, Khanyiselo Ndledle, Sinetuemba Saki, Ayrton Terrazas, Xabiso File, Noah Joubert, Lisakhanya Skosana, Atshaxola Peter, Malakhiwe Ngantweni, Kuyolwethu Mandeka, Nokutenda Mwarevangepo, Ayabulela Ntamo, Abulele Silolo, Songezo Mpofu and Thandolluwethu Singatha.

Jeffreys Bay soccer player Noah Joubert was ecstatic about his selection to the squad.

“I’ve always dreamed of an opportunity like this and now it came true! My goal and I know it’s the goal of many others is to be spotted by an international or club scout and being in a small town it’s not always easy to get opportunities to train and play.

I am also so grateful to my athletics coach, Mr Jannie van Niekerk, who encourages and motivates me to always try my best, keeps us in top fitness shape and makes me believe in myself in whatever sport I do,” said Noah.

“There is no doubt that Kouga has great young soccer talent and we are proud to have hosted this Soccer Coaching Clinic and Trial Camp that gave players from all communities in Kouga a chance to showcase their skills and abilities.

The event was a great success and we look forward to training our players to the highest standards over the next few months, so they are able to take advantage of this opportunity to play on a global stage,” said Marc Manuel, Director of Coaching at PSA.

Photo: Noah Joubert in action at the trial.