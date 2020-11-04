fbpx

Active Covid cases triple in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 4 November 2020

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region more than tripled during October.

According to the latest report from the Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga totalled 90 as at 31 October.

“This is an alarming increase, given that we started October with 25 active cases.

“It is a serious reminder that the coronavirus is still very much among us and we urgently appeal to all residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

The latest statistics put the number of active cases in Jeffreys Bay at 41, Humansdorp at 36, St Francis at seven and Patensie at three while one active case has been confirmed for both Loerie and Thornhill.

“This illustrates that no community is safe from the virus and that each and every one of us, regardless of where we live, has a role to play to help curb the spread,” Hendricks said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the Sarah Baartman District as a whole stood at 475 on 31 October.

In addition to the 90 in Kouga, there were 125 cases in Blue Crane Route, 105 in Dr Beyers Naude, 71 in Makana, 35 in Ndlambe, 33 in Sundays River Valley and 16 in Koukamma.

