fbpx

The Tortoise and the Hare: why are large milkwoods so rare in Cape St Francis?

The Tortoise and the Hare: why are large milkwoods so rare in Cape St Francis?
Uncategorized 3 November 2020

Richard Cowling

Think of the Cape coast and what tree springs to mind? For most, it would be the white milkwood (Sideroxylon inerme.) From Kommetjie on the Cape Peninsula to the shores of Algoa Bay and beyond, dune thickets and forest are invariably dominated by milkwood trees.

Yet this is not the case here in Cape St Francis where kershout (Plectrocelastrus tricuspidatus) is the most conspicuous denizen of our dune thickets. Why is this so?

The answer is simple — fire. Let me explain.

Kershout is better adapted to fire than milkwood. It is capable of resprouting vigorously after fire. Every plant that we monitored after the fierce fire of January 2016 resprouted from buds at the base of the plant. On the other hand, almost 20% of milkwoods were killed outright by that fire and those who did survive also resprouted from basal buds, but at a much slower rate than the kershout.

A key feature of kershout’s ability to tolerate fire by strong resprouting, is that mature plants are multi-stemmed. This enables the plant to rapidly occupy space in the post-fire environments and outcompete slower growing plants such as milkwood — hence the hare (kershout) and the tortoise (milkwood.)

But, as in everything in nature, every strategy adopted by a species has implications. The cost to kershout of investing so many resources in all those stems is a limited height. Imagine, in the photo below of a mature, multi-stemmed kershout, if all that wood was allocated to a single stem: the tree would be three times its present height!

Thus the hare (kershout) while rapidly occupying space by strong postfire sprouting, is — in the long-term (more than 50 years, at least) — outcompeted by the taller and more widely spreading canopy of the milkwood (the tortoise), which overtops the kershout, denying it light.

Article continues below...

Here in Cape St Francis, our dune landscapes have likely been swept by fierce fires driven by the frequent westerly gales that the area experiences. This fire regime has benefitted kershout at the expense of milkwood.

Only in Seal Bay nature reserve, tucked as it is in the corner of the bay and protected from the wind-driven fire path to the north, do we find mature milkwoods.

The warmer and drier conditions predicted for our region because of human-induced climate change will likely result in a higher frequency of intense wildfires.

These conditions will favour the fire-loving kershout and limit the prevalence of the iconic milkwood, which will remain dominant in sites free from even the wildest of veld fires. Such is the fate of the tortoise in the rapidly changing world of today.

Richard Cowling

FOSTER

Related Posts

Jeffreys Bay Humansdorp
Homeowner shoots a suspect during Cape St Francis house robbery

The St Francis Bay Police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a homeowner shot and…

07 Sep 2018
lyngenfjord house, cape st francis accommodation
Cape St Francis – Lyngenfjord House

Lyngenfjord Guest House offers Bed and Breakfast accommodation in the sea side village of Cape St Francis – at the…

22 Dec 2015
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis

Local photographer Clive Wright captured this panorama of 10 portrait images of Cape St Francis with a majestic cloud bank…

05 May 2019
Excellent surf For Billabong Seal Point Pro Junior – day 2

Cape St Francis – Pristine, ruler edged 3 – 4 foot lines were peeling down the point at Seal Point…

22 Sep 2019
Great White Shark spotted between surfers at Cape St Francis

A Great White Shark has been spotted swimming between surfers at Cape St Francis this morning. The NSRI has issued…

30 Oct 2020
Photo of the day – African Penguin covered in oil

The stark reality of the impact an oil spill has along the South African coast. The oil spill from the…

05 Sep 2013
billabong junior series
Final day of the Billabong Junior Series 2018 – all the results

Breezy onshore conditions and a slight surge in swell greeted competitors on the final day of competition at the Billabong…

01 Oct 2018
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis lighthouse

The lighthouse at Cape St Francis is an iconic landmark in the Eastern Cape. Named after the patron saint, St….

24 Jul 2018
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis red tide

The latest episode of red tide appears to have passed, just in time for the holiday season. While red tide…

03 Dec 2018
Photo of the day – sunrise at Cape St Francis

Tourism is the lifeblood of the Kouga and it is pleasing to see so many upcountry holiday makers visit our…

02 Jul 2018
Photo of the day – moon rise at Cape St Francis

Article continues below…

07 May 2012
Great Waves for opening day of Billabong Seal Point Pro Junior

Cape St Francis – There were excellent waves for the opening day of the Billabong Seal Point Pro Junior, with…

21 Sep 2019
Champions to be crowned at Seal Point this weekend

The champions in the 20th  annual Billabong Junior Series presented by All Aboard Travel will be crowned this weekend when…

29 Sep 2017
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis sunrise

The sun rises over the ocean at Cape St Francis in the Eastern Cape. Seafarer Manuel Perestrelo visited Cape St…

14 Feb 2016
Photo of the day – Wave on the Wild Side

There has been some solid surf along the coast over the past few days with locals getting lots of waves…

16 Aug 2018