Ancois Hahn (49 yrs old) was last seen at 9 am on Friday morning 30 October 2020 by her mother at Eden Glen in Jeffreys Bay.

She has silver/ platinum hair now.

Ancois was driving a Toyota Corolla 2000 model with license plate number HPL 583 EC

If you have any information please contact the Jeffreys Bay SAPS 042 2006804 or Nikki 0828539836