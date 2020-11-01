fbpx

Wood chippers will assist in keeping Kouga neat and tidy

Jeffreys Bay 1 November 2020

Two wood chippers have been added to Kouga Municipality’s fleet to improve bush and tree-clearing operations.

The two Nukor machines, procured at a cost of more than R500 000, were delivered to the municipality last week.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, said the new machines would mainly be used by the municipality’s Parks and Public Amenities section when trimming or removing trees along road verges.

“While our focus is on trimming trees, there are those that need to be removed completely because their roots have started damaging the verges and roads,” he said.

He said the wood chippers would make it easier for staff to remove the cuttings.

“Fewer trips will have to be undertaken to dispose of the cuttings, which means the municipality will save on fuel, as well as on space at the landfill sites.”

He said the municipality was also working on a biomass plant which would allow for the wood chippings to be used for green energy production.

