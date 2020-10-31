fbpx

Blue Moon Spring Tide Alert

South Africa 31 October 2020

The NSRI are appealing for caution around the coastline over this weekend and into the later half of next week.

A Blue Moon Spring tide peaks today Saturday, 31st October.

Spring tide normally happens twice a month at full moon and again at new moon.

This month of October there are two full moons in one month and the second full moon in one calendar month, a relatively rare phenomenon, is called a Blue Moon.

This full moon Spring tide brings the usual higher than normal Spring high tide and lower than normal Spring low tide.

There are 2 high tides and 2 low tides daily.

“We appeal to the public to be aware of this Spring tide and to be cautious around the coastline.

Anglers fishing from rocks, coastal hikers and bathers are urged to be cautious.

Swim at beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim between the flags that lifeguards post on the beach.

Be particularly cautious when high tide turns and recedes towards the low tide as rip currents are strongest during this phase.

We are appealing to parents to make sure that children have responsible adult supervision when they are swimming or cooling off in the water,” said the NSRI.

