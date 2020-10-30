fbpx

The World Surf League to kick off in Hawaii

The World Surf League to kick off in Hawaii
Uncategorized 30 October 2020

After a year of COVID-related stops and starts, specialty events and controlled environment scenarios, the World Surf League is set to kick off again in Hawaii in less than a month.

The first event starts with the women’s Championship Tour in Maui, November 25, before proceeding directly to Oahu for the Pipe Masters for the men. There might also be a Qualifying Series event at Sunset Beach, although no details are available.

After this start, the professional contingent will need to remain in Hawaii before heading over to the next event in Portugal.

New protocols also mean each surfer’s entourage will be restricted to one member only.

JBay surfer Matt McGillivray qualified for the 2020 Championship Tour after an excellent run of competitive surfing during the 2019 season, including a scintillating finish in Hawaii.

Matt showed great skill and Big Match Temperament when it counted most, at events at Haleiwa and Sunset Beach.

The waves were huge, and Matt’s hard-earned experience from surfing all those solid, cold days at Boneyards in JBay paid off.

The only difference is that he will be surfing the Pipe Masters this year, at the most dangerous wave in the world – the Banzai Pipeline, or simply Pipe.

Article continues below...

Pipe has the notoriety of having the most surfing injuries and deaths in the world, and using that scale it is the most treacherous wave on the Championship Tour and in the world in general.

Surfers who are highly skilled at Pipe have a massive advantage over lesser experienced surfers out there, as the wave itself is so scary.

Many a good surfer has made a judgement that the waves are just too frightening, just too dangerous, and have pulled back from waves. These waves could possibly have been 10-point rides, the pinnacle of professional surfing.

Matt, however, is no slouch at Pipe. He might have grown up on the perfect point-break right-hand waves of Supertubes, but he knows what he wants in life and is a determined surfer and competitor.

At the beginning of this year, before the pandemic hit, Matt surfed in the Volcom Pipe Pro, a QS event, and surfed all the way to the semi-finals. The waves were serious, and Matt showed utter conviction and courage to beat many local and visiting surfers en route to his semi-final berth.

So he goes into the Pipe Masters as a surfer who knows his way around the Pipe lineup, who is not scared, and who knows how to get through big heats. Our local JBay surfer might be that one guy turning heads as the Championship Tour starts again.

By: Craig Jarvis
© Red Bull Content Pool

Related Posts

JBay surfer Matt McGillivray qualifies for WSL Championship Tour 2020

After advancing through round three of the Vans World Cup 10,000 Qualifying Series (QS) event at Sunset Beach yesterday, word…

02 Dec 2019
Twiggy Baker to defend Puerto Escondido title

Reigning World Surf League Big Wave Tour Champion Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker will start his challenge for the 2017/2018 title in…

29 Jul 2017
South African surfers shine in World Qualifying Series

South Africans Matt McGillivray and Benji Brand posted impressive results in Australia and Hawaii respectively to move into the Top…

13 Feb 2017
Grant Baker retains lead on Big Wave Tour

Legendary South African big wave charger Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker powered his way through three heats of 10 metre plus surf…

14 Nov 2016
McGillivray take title at Vans Surf Pro Classic

Matt McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay), Cannelle Bulard (Reunion Island) and Eli Beukes (Kommetjie) took the Men’s, Women’s and Junior Men’s titles…

14 Jun 2018
Jordy Smith increases rankings lead after Tresles

South Africa’s Jordy Smith increased his lead at the top of the World Championship Tour when he finished runner-up to…

17 Sep 2017
The Monster Surf Combo 2.0 is Live and entries are open

It has been a winter for the record books in sunny South Africa, and its time to cash in. The…

17 Sep 2020
Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch crowned Sage Erickson (USA) and Yago Dora (BRA) its respective winners…

05 Aug 2019
Nat Young wins inaugural Pro Taghazout Bay

Nat Young (USA) has won the first-ever QS5,000 Pro Taghazout Bay in historic fashion, claiming victory in the Final bout against Alonso…

31 Jan 2020
jbay winterfest corona open jbay
Jeffreys Bay remains on World Championship Surf Tour

The World Surf League has announced that the 2020 Championship Surf Tour has been officially cancelled due to the Coronavirus…

19 Jul 2020
Surf Ranch Announced as 2018 World Championship Tour Venue

The World Surf League (WSL) has to announced that the inland Surf Ranch Facility in Lemoore, Central California will form…

21 Nov 2017
Standing Tall: The Jordy Smith Profile

When he joined the Championship Tour (CT) in 2008, Jordy Smith was hauling a heavy load of expectations onto the…

31 Jul 2017
Matt McGillivray comes 3rd at Hawaiian Pro

World Qualifying Series (WQS) surfer Matt McGillivray from Jeffreys Bay is primed to qualify for the elite World Surf League’s…

26 Nov 2019
us open of surfing world surf league
Worlds best women surfers ready for the US Open of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing will see the world’s best surfers as they compete in Stop No. 7 of…

29 Jul 2018
WSL honours the World’s best surfers

The world’s best surfers hit the red carpet this weekend for the 2017 World Surf League (WSL) Awards – the…

13 Mar 2017