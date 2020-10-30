fbpx

Great White Shark spotted between surfers at Cape St Francis

Jeffreys Bay 30 October 2020

A Great White Shark has been spotted swimming between surfers at Cape St Francis this morning.

The NSRI has issued a warning to surfers and swimmers to be extra cautious when swimming in Cape St Francis and St Francis Bay area.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a shark was swimming between surfers at the main beach in Cape St Francis.

He says the warning is for the entire coastline between Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth.

The Kouga Municipality confirmed that the shark was a Great White. According to a local resident, the shark was around 3m in length.

Photo: Clive Wright

