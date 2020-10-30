fbpx

Get rid of unwanted goods and waste

Jeffreys Bay 30 October 2020

Kouga households have an opportunity to shape up for the summer holidays this November.

Starting next week, Kouga Municipality will be helping residents to get rid of any unwanted items and waste they have at home that cannot be put out for standard refuse collection.

“This includes building rubble, electronic waste, garden refuse and even old furniture,” said Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

“The only thing that is excluded is perishables such as old food, which should be put out in wheelie bins on the days usually reserved for refuse collection.”

Benson said the initiative had been dubbed “Coca-Maak Skoon”, which is the isiXhosa and Afrikaans words for cleaning up.

“The initiative forms part of the Keep Kouga Clean campaign and will run from 2 November to 3 December,” he said.

“We’ll be starting off in the Gamtoos Valley next week, followed by Humansdorp and the St Francis area, with Jeffreys Bay being the last stop.”

He said all residents had to do to benefit from the opportunity, is to place their unwanted goods and waste on the pavement outside their homes for collection and transport to landfill sites.

The provisional programme is as follows:

* 2 November – Patensie
* 3 November – Hankey and Weston
* 4 November – Loerie
* 5 November – Thornhill
* 9 November – Kruisfontein, Donkerhoek, Maak ‘n Las and Gill Marcus
* 10 November – Vaaldam and Arcadia
* 11 November – KwaNomzamo, Vergenoeg and the Golf Course
* 12 November – Humansdorp town, Boskloof and Panorama
* 16 November – Sea Vista and Santareme
* 17 November – St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis
* 18 November – Oyster Bay
* 23 November – Kabeljous and lower Wavecrest
* 24 November – Upper Wavecrest
* 25 November – C-Place and The Sands
* 26 November – Jeffreys Bay Central Business District
* 30 November – Pellsrus, Tokyo Sexwale and Mandela Bay
* 1 December – Ocean View
* 2 December – Aston Bay
* 3 December – Paradise Beach

