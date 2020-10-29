Further increase in local Covid-19 cases

COVID-19 infections continued to climb in the Kouga region last week.

According to the latest report from the Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga stood at 65 on 26 October.

The active cases were located in Humansdorp (34), Jeffreys Bay (22), Patensie (3) and St Francis (1). The location of the remaining five cases had not yet been confirmed.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the Revenue section at Kouga Municipality’s main office building in Jeffreys Bay had to be closed this week till further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The coronavirus is still very much among us and the recent resurgence of positive cases is of great concern. If the trend continues, it could have a detrimental effect on the upcoming summer holiday.

“We each have a role to play in curbing the spread and keeping ourselves, our families and broader communities safe and healthy.

“Residents are urged to wear face masks when in public, wash their hands regularly and to practise social distancing.

“These safety precautions are just as important at social gatherings, which have been contributing to the spike in local cases,” he cautioned.

According to the latest statistics, the cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in Kouga totalled 1897 on 26 October, including 1 786 recoveries and 46 deaths.

Other local municipalities in the Sarah Baartman District have also been experiencing spikes, with 132 active cases being recorded in Blue Crane Route and 106 in Dr Beyers Naude.

The number of active cases in the remaining local municipalities totalled 33 in Ndlambe, 29 in Makana, 27 in Koukamma and 18 in Sundays River Valley.

The cumulative numbers in the Sarah Baartman district stood at 8019 total cases, 410 active cases, 262 deaths and 7347 recoveries at the beginning of the week.