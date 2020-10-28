Home owner fights with suspects in Port Elizabeth House Robbery

Armed robbers held up a resident in his home during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Atlas Security Armed Response Officers responded to a panic signal at a residential property in Bluewater Bay shortly after 02:00 am on Tuesday morning.

Several suspects gained entry into the property by cutting the electric fence, they then proceeded to force open the lounge window to enter the home.

It was at this point that the resident, who was sleeping at the time, was alerted by barking dogs.

He went downstairs to find out why the dogs were barking. The suspects then proceeded towards the bedroom where the resident engaged in an altercation with the suspects.

One suspect then pointed a firearm at the resident and fired two shots at close range.

Fortunately the bullets missed and the suspects fled the scene on foot with a large LED TV and Xbox.

The TV was later recovered by the Atlas Security Armed Response team. The SAPS arrived and a case of house robbery and attempted murder was opened.

In another incident, a family in Chelsea was tied up on Monday evening. Four men, wearing balaclavas approached a home in Chelsea Lane, tied up the family, and proceeded to ransack the house, stealing electronic items, money, and jewellery. The suspects were armed with pangas, knives and a sambok.