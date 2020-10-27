fbpx

Shots fired at truck on the N2 near Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 27 October 2020

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay are investigating a case of attempted murder after shots were fired at a truck a truck on the N2 last night.

According to the Police, the truck, with two people inside, was on route to Cape Town when shots were fired around 8.30 pm.

The truck was near Mondplaas when a white bakkie in front of it braked suddenly.

The driver of the truck said that two people in the back of the bakkie opened fire on the truck.

Several bullets hit the truck but fortunately missed the driver.

A case of attempted murder has been opened and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station.

