Kouga Municipality needs IT Software

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: FINANCE (ICT)

NOTICE NO: 185/2020

REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): RENEWAL AND UPGRADE OF KOUGA MUNICIPALITY’S

BACKUP AND REPLICATION IT SOFTWARE

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Renewal and

upgrade of Kouga Municipality’s backup and replication IT software.

DETAILED SPECIFICATION IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY:

Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary

documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal

website www.kouga.gov.za.

CONDITIONS OF THIS RFQ:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a

stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

• A valid SARS Tax Compliance Status Pin may be requested to verify tax status.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid original or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate / EME Certificate / Sworn Affidavit must be submitted to

validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• RFQ’s that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will

not be considered.

Any information regarding this formal quote can be obtained from Ms. S. Nombila at

042200200 or [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 185/2020: “RENEWAL AND UPGRADE

OF KOUGA MUNICIALITY’S BACKUP AND REPLICATION IT SOFTWARE”, must be placed in the

Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance),

Jeffreys Bay, Room 122 on or before FRIDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2020 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER