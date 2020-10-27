Kinnear murder accused faces more charges

Zane Kilian (39), has been additionally charged with fraud, following his appearance at Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of conspiracy to murder Lieutenant Colonel Carl Kinnear.

Kinnear was shot and killed in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on Friday, 18 September 2020.

As part of his bail bid, Killian submitted a questionable security certificate in an attempt to justify why he pinged Kinnear’s phone.

The Hawks established that the certificate was fraudulent.

This case against Kilian was postponed to 27 November 2020, for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, on a separate matter, Kilian was also charged for his alleged involvement into the attempted murder of William Booth, a prominent Attorney in Cape Town, where it is alleged that he is also allegedly involved in tracing his phone.

Five shots were fired at Booth’s residence on the 09 April 2020 and four suspects have since been arrested.

He is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on the 27 October 2020 as the fifth accused on this case facing charges of attempted murder, contravention of Electronic Communication and Transactions Act and Contravention of the regulation of Interception of Communications and provisions of Communications related Act 70 of 2000.