fbpx

COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Africa

COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Africa
Uncategorized 26 October 2020

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has raised his concerns about the climbing figures of positive COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

“Over the past week, there has been an increase of 9.1% in new cases,” he said, adding that there has been an increase of 10.7% over the last 14 days.

The country now has 710 515 detected COVID-19 cases after 2 156 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 102 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease pushing the death toll to 18 843.

“Of the 102 deaths reported today [Thursday], 20 occurred in the past 48 hours,” Mkhize said, adding that 25 788 tests were performed since the last report.

The Minister has once again urged citizens to continue to wear masks in public, wash hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

“Fellow South Africans, when we emphasise that the high risk of resurgence remains high, we do not do so to instil fear in you… The only weapon we have against COVID-19 is our social behaviour and constant adherence to health protocols,” Mkhize said.

According to Mkhize, the Western Cape Health Department has identified specific COVID-19 clusters that are responsible for the upsurge in that province which has sparked a 42% increase in the new infections.

Article continues below...

“We must remain vigilant,” the Minister pleaded.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has appealed to all residents to continue to take the necessary precautions.

“We also call on businesses and places where people are allowed to gather, including churches and government buildings, to ensure that the necessary safety protocols are in place.”

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 41 104 946 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 128 325 deaths reported, globally.

Cases in Kouga doubled last week with 12 active cases being reported in Jeffreys Bay.

 

Related Posts

Photo of the day – coming home

Jeffreys Bay at sunset, with surfers making their way home after yet another day of perfect waves. Article continues below……

22 Jul 2013
JBay surfer saves visitor at Magna Tubes

A Jeffreys Bay surfer, Pablo Thysman, saved a visitor from drowning after the man got into difficulties at the Magna…

18 Oct 2018
J Bay Police recover stolen Pistol

A visitor from Port Elizabeth was attacked by gangsters near Ocean View recently and his pistol was stolen after he…

14 Apr 2011
Eco road to address plastic pollution

AFRICA’S first eco-friendly road incorporating waste plastic has been completed at Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape. A 300m strip…

02 Nov 2019
Phase one of first eco-friendly road in South Africa completed

The first eco-friendly road in South Africa, that incorporates waste plastic that would otherwise have gone to landfill or ended…

24 Oct 2019
Kouga Council prepares for Thyspunt decision

THE ANC majority in the Kouga Council supports the proposal that a nuclear power plant be built at Thyspunt, but…

03 Nov 2011
July start for Billabong Pro 2011

All 32 of the world’s top ranked surfers will be in Jeffreys Bay in July for the R 3 million…

10 Jun 2011
Breaching of the Seekoei River mouth begins

The breaching of the Seekoei estuary mouth at Paradise Beach got under way yesterday morning in Jeffreys Bay. It is…

14 May 2019
Meet South African author Deon Meyer at the JBay Lees Fees

Its the final day of the inaugural JBay Lees Fees and locals together with visitors have the opportunity to meet…

26 Sep 2020
easy freak music live music jeffreys bay vibe in the park corona open jbay
Top Bands confirmed for Corona Open JBay

JBay – Headline acts confirmed for the Vibe In The Park free live music sessions at the JBay Winterfest are…

08 Jul 2019
auldfield jeffreys bay
Win 4 tickets to watch Auldfield tonight in JBay

Two of South Africa’s most played singer/songwriters are bringing their “Summer Breeze” tour to Potter’s Place in Jeffreys Bay tonight…

17 Dec 2018
Photo of the day – Naukluft Park

The Namib-Naukluft National Park is a national park of Namibia encompassing part of the Namib Desert (considered the world’s oldest…

18 Dec 2012
100 % pass rate for GLA

The 2019 matric class of Global Leadership Academy (GLA) in Jeffreys Bay achieved a 100% pass rate for the eight…

17 Jan 2020
Latest rain brings little relief to water crises

Although the coastal belt from Cape St Francis to Jeffreys Bay has received good rainfall over the past two months,…

22 Nov 2017
marina martinique swim open water champs
Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique on Sunday

Local and visiting swimmers have the opportunity to record national qualifying times when Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics hosts Round 3 of…

07 Dec 2019