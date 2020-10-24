NSRI issues Shark Alert for Jeffreys Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute has issued a warning to locals in Jeffreys Bay, after a whale carcass washed up on Kabeljous beach on Friday.

NSRI officials are concerned that ‘increased shark activity‘ will take place as a result.

“The NSRI is appealing to swimmers, surfers and paddlers to be cautious on the Jeffreys Bay coastline after a whale carcass, appearing to the carcass of a Southern Right Whale, has washed ashore at Kabeljous near the surf breaks of Jeffreys Bay.”

A whale carcass that has washed ashore usually attracts increased shark activity, and while no increased shark activity has been witnessed at this stage, it is normal for this to happen.

As a precaution, we are appealing to swimmers, surfers, and paddlers to be cautious along the coastline between Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth.”