Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region almost doubled last week, leading to a renewed call on residents and business to adhere to the basic safety precautions.

According to the latest report from the Department of Health, there were 45 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kouga region as at 18 October compared to 24 on 12 October.

“This is the first steep increase we have seen in some weeks and a harsh reminder that the coronavirus is still very much among us.

“We cannot relax our guard if we are serious about avoiding a second wave,” cautioned Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

Article continues below...

“All residents and visitors are urged to wear face masks when in public, practise proper hand hygiene and to maintain social distancing.”

The latest statistics show that there were 22 active cases In Humansdorp on 18 October, 12 in Jeffreys Bay, four in St Francis and one in Hankey.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region stood at 1 794 on 18 October, including 1 706 recoveries and 43 deaths.