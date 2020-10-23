Apply for a Student Bursary

Applications for the NSFAS study bursary close on 30 November 2020.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is a public entity reporting to the Department of Higher Education and Training.

It provides financial assistance in the form of a study bursary to qualifying students who wish to study or are already studying at TVET colleges and public universities.

WHAT DOES THE NSFAS BURSARY COVER?

Applicants who are approved for NSFAS funding are covered for the following:

* Registration

* Tuition

* Allowances for food, learning material, personal care and accommodation or transport

WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE BURSARY?

You qualify for a NSFAS bursary if you are a South African citizen who plans to study in 2021 or you are already studying at a public university or TVET college and you meet the following requirements:

* SASSA grant recipients or

* Your combined household income is not more than R350 000 per year or

* A person with a disability with a combined household income of not more than R600 000 per year or

* Student who begun their university studies before 2018 and their household income is not more than R122 000 per year

WHAT IS REQUIRED DURING THE APPLICATION PROCESS?

NSFAS may need more information from you to process your application. Check what supporting documents are required and ensure that you have all the relevant information.

You will need the following to complete your NSFAS application:

* Your own cellphone number and email address

* Copy of your ID or birth certificate

* ID copies of parents, guardian or spouse

* Your proof of income or latest IRP5 (if applicable)

* Your parents, guardian or spouse’s proof of income

* If you are a SASSA grant recipient, no proof of income will be required

* Applicants with a disability must submit a completed and signed Disability Annexure A Form.

* An applicant who is recognised as a Vulnerable Child by the Department of Social Development must provide a completed and signed Vulnerable Child Declaration Form.

HOW AND WHERE TO APPLY

You can apply online using a cellphone, tablet or computer. Follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to www.nsfas.org.za and click on the ‘myNSFAS’ tab

Step 2: Create a myNSFAS account

Step 3: Click on the ‘APPLY’ tab and answer the questions on the screen

Step 4: Upload the required supporting documents then click on ‘submit’

After you click on ‘submit’, your application reference number will appear on the screen. The reference number will also be sent to the cellphone number and email address you provided.

CONTACT NSFAS VIA THE NSFAS VIRTUAL CONTACT CENTRE

NSFAS Connect: www.nsfas.org.za and log into your myNSFAS account

Facebook: National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Twitter page: @myNSFAS

Instagram: @myNSFAS

Email: [email protected]

