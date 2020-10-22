fbpx

Sarah Baartman Centre still incomplete and over budget

Sarah Baartman Centre still incomplete and over budget
Jeffreys Bay 22 October 2020

The people of Hankey were promised thousands of jobs by the ANC government through the construction of the Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre.

Instead, five years down the line, the costs have ballooned from R165 million to more than R200 million.

Very little has come of the construction jobs for locals as promised. The 134 full-time employment opportunities at the Centre, on project completion, are currently nothing more than pipe dreams.

“Last week I was accompanied by DA Councillor, Henni Britz, during an oversight inspection at the Centre, and found little more than a construction site,” said Samantha Graham-Maré, the DA Deputy Shadow Minister of Public Works.

“Poor planning, and even worse workmanship, have resulted in zero benefits for the people of Hankey from this government project that is being built by the National Department of Public Works on behalf of the Department of Arts and Culture,” added Mare..

Article continues below...

The completion of the Centre, which started in April 2014, has now been delayed several times. An initial completion date of October 2016 was given, which was then extended to March 2019. More than a year and a half later, and the Centre is still far from complete.

A change of contractors, and worker unrest due to non-payment, have also put spokes in the wheels of this project.

It is unclear when the project will actually be completed. In the meantime tourism assets like the sundial remain compromised as visitors are unable to access it.

Related Posts

R 168 Million for Sarah Bartmann memorial site

Construction of the R 168 million Sarah Bartmann Centre of Remembrance at Hankey will start as soon as the Department…

04 May 2012
Photo of the day – forest road near Hankey

A quiet forest road near Hankey captured by Clive Wright from St Francis Bay. Hankey was established in 1826 and…

21 May 2013
Road to Hankey flooded

The road between Weston and Hankey in the Gamtoos Valley has flooded and is closed to traffic at present. The…

09 Aug 2012
Water Warriors bless Hankey

Almost 5000 5l bottles of water arrived in Hankey on Saturday. The donation, from Franschhoek, was arranged by the Water…

20 Aug 2018
Annual dry period for Hankey & Patensie set for June

THE annual dry period at Hankey and Patensie will take place over 16 days from June 15 to 30 this…

13 May 2019
Hankey to be powered up

It was a tough negotiation, but Eskom has finally agreed to make R4-million available to Kouga Municipality for the electrification…

19 Mar 2019
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved

“An area where we are particularly proud of the progress we have made, is waste management and cleansing.” So said…

20 Mar 2019
Gamtoos Valley in crises as Day Zero looms

The taps will run dry in Hankey and Patensie in less than two months time with the Kouga Dam at…

26 Jan 2018
Water restrictions eased for Patensie and Hankey farmers

The Department of Water and Sanitation has marginally eased farmers’ Kouga Dam water allocations from 20% to 40% of their…

11 Nov 2018
Food, craft markets for Jeffreys Bay and Hankey

Two mini fresh food and craft markets are planned by Kouga Municipality for Hankey and Jeffreys Bay to help boost…

06 Dec 2018
load shedding jeffreys bay
Load shedding starts again in South Africa

Hankey and other parts of the Gamtoos Valley were without power last night as Eskom faced power  supply problems due…

15 Jun 2018
Water campaign launched in Gamtoos Valley

Kouga Municipality has launched a door-to-door campaign in the Gamtoos Valley area to complement its drought-mitigation efforts. Twenty temporary staffers…

04 Sep 2018
Rubbish Bins handed out in Hankey & Patensie

In a move set to change the face of refuse collection Kouga Municipality has started distributing wheelie bins to households…

03 May 2019
Water crises looms again in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The combined levels of the dams supplying Kouga with water have dropped below 40 % and a…

25 Oct 2019
Road to Hankey to be closed due to rising water

The Weston bridge outside of Hankey will most likely have to be closed within the next hour or two advises the…

20 Oct 2012