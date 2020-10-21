Photo of the day – farm sunset in Kouga

The Kouga Municipal area, which stretches from Oyster Bay to Thornhill, including the towns of St Francis Bay, Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay, is a fine place to live.

The quality of municipal service delivery has improved dramatically since the DA took over in 2016 and the towns are looking cleaner, work is being done on the dilapidated roads and RDP houses are being built for the first time in over a decade.

The citrus and dairy industries provide jobs for many and are an important cog in the local economy.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of a sunset over a farm in Kouga.