Apply to host events and holiday activities in Kouga this Festive Season

The closing date is drawing near for event organisers who would like to operate in the Kouga region over the festive season.

Kouga Tourism Portfolio Councillor, Frances Baxter, said event organisers had until 30 October to submit applications to host events or holiday activities in the region between 1 December 2020 and 5 January 2021.

“Event applications must be submitted on the official form, which is available on the municipal website or from the municipal Tourism section at 16 Woltemade Street in Jeffreys Bay,” she said.

She said all applicants would be expected to make a presentation to the Kouga Events Management Committee meeting.

“Events organisers are asked to take note that sending in an application does not guarantee permission,” she cautioned.

She said completed applications forms could be emailed to [email protected] and copied to [email protected]

The application form can be downloaded at http://www.kouga.gov.za/content/forms