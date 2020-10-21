fbpx

Apply to host events and holiday activities in Kouga this Festive Season

Apply to host events and holiday activities in Kouga this Festive Season
Jeffreys Bay 21 October 2020

The closing date is drawing near for event organisers who would like to operate in the Kouga region over the festive season.

Kouga Tourism Portfolio Councillor, Frances Baxter, said event organisers had until 30 October to submit applications to host events or holiday activities in the region between 1 December 2020 and 5 January 2021.

“Event applications must be submitted on the official form, which is available on the municipal website or from the municipal Tourism section at 16 Woltemade Street in Jeffreys Bay,” she said.

She said all applicants would be expected to make a presentation to the Kouga Events Management Committee meeting.

Article continues below...

“Events organisers are asked to take note that sending in an application does not guarantee permission,” she cautioned.

She said completed applications forms could be emailed to [email protected] and copied to [email protected]

The application form can be downloaded at http://www.kouga.gov.za/content/forms

Related Posts

kromme river
Photo of the day – sunset on the Kromme River

The Kromme River mouth has been an attraction for tourists and local alike since the 1960’s when the area was…

28 Apr 2019
Sport action in St Francis Bay this summer

Article continues below…

08 Dec 2010
Wine on Water at St Francis Bay

Sales have been brisk for the inaugural Wine on Water (WOW) festival, set to take place on 27 and 28…

15 Feb 2020
St Francis Oktoberfest 2019 is upon us

St Francis Bay loves a good party, and what better way than to celebrate with beer! The annual St Francis…

08 Oct 2019
Flood warning for Eastern Cape

Very cold conditions are expected with chances of snowfalls over the high mountains and rain according to Garth Samson from…

04 Aug 2011
Photo of the day – Kromme River bridge

The Kromme River is a major part of the lifestyle of the wider St Francis Bay area and the mouth…

03 Jun 2019
Plans for Thyspunt nuclear power plant are fatally flawed

The Thyspunt Alliance made a presentation to the Kouga Council yesterday and highlighted a number of flaws in the Impact…

17 May 2012
Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans. The Town…

08 Sep 2020
bruces beauties
Photo of the day – Bruces Beauties

Bruces Beauties is a wave that received iconic status in the 1960’s and spurred a surf tourism industry that is…

31 Mar 2019
Have your say on the Coastal Management Plan

Jeffreys Bay – The Draft Coastal Management Programme for the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, including Kouga, has been published in…

13 Nov 2019
main beach jeffreys bay
Kouga Mayor thanks all festive season roleplayers

A lot of hard work happened behind the scenes to ensure a safe and relaxing festive season for all holiday…

25 Jan 2020
Save water as Impofu Dam drops below extraction level

The following water alert, issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, also applies to residents from St Francis Bay, Cape…

12 Nov 2019
Walkway from St Francis Bay CBD To Sea Vista complete

The walkway that links the St Francis Bay Central Business District to Sea Vista is complete, and it looks magnificent….

19 Feb 2020
Coastal towns urged to save more water

Residents in St Francis, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp have been urged to reduce their water usage drastically. This follows a…

16 Nov 2019
More containers found washed up on Kouga beaches

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre has confirmed that five containers, one of which was found ashore near to the Gamtoos…

19 Jul 2012