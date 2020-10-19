Electricity for Ocean View residents

The long wait for electricity has finally come to an end for 28 families from Ocean View in Jeffreys Bay.

The households, situated along Griffiths Mxenge Street, were powered up by Kouga Municipality last week.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, said many of the families had been waiting to be connected to the electricity network for more than 10 years.

“They were promised electricity more than a decade ago, but this promise never came to fruition under the then ANC-led Council,” he said.

“Under the leadership of the DA, this wrong has now been righted. We are excited that we have been able to improve the living conditions of these families.”

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the switch-on brought the number of households in Jeffreys Bay that have receive electricity over the past two weeks to 211.

“A total of 193 sites were also electrified at No-R10 last week.”

He said the electrification projects formed part of the municipality’s strategy to combat illegal electricity.

“Illegal electricity not only poses a danger to people, animals and property, it also overloads and damages the system, leading to widespread power outages.”