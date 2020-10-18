Bed and Breakfast robbed outside Addo

The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for armed suspects following a house robbery that occurred on a farmhouse Bed & Breakfast outside Addo on Friday night.

Five guests were sitting in the braai area of the Bed and Breakfast that is situated few kilometres outside Addo.

One of the guests noticed that there was a group of about five suspects wearing balaclavas who were crawling on the ground towards them and he raised the alarm.

One of the suspects started shooting and one of the bullets struck the victim in the upper body. During the mayhem, a second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh.

The suspects managed to steal a laptop, a wallet, a handbag and a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot. A case of attempted murder (two counts) and a second charge of house robbery is under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the Addo Detectives standby number (Serious Violent Crimes) at 082 319 9223. The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop 08600 10111.