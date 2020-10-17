Newton Park house petrol bombed

Port Elizabeth Detectives are investigating a case of arson after a house in Newton Park was petrol bombed on Thursday evening.

At approximately 20:40 the resident was working in the entertainment side of his house in Lucas Street when he was alerted by his dogs.

The complainant heard a loud explosion at the front door. He went to investigate and found that the front door was on fire. He found pieces of a glass bottle on his stairs. No one was injured during the incident.

At this stage the motive for the attack is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who can assist the investigating officer with information is asked to contact Mount Road Detectives on 041394 6243 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.