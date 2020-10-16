fbpx

Bush Clearing to boost Public Safety in Humansdorp

Bush Clearing to boost Public Safety in Humansdorp
Jeffreys Bay 16 October 2020

Major bush-clearing is under way at Humansdorp in a joint effort to keep Kouga communities safe from crime.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said about 60 men and women from Humansdorp and St Francis Bay had started clearing alien vegetation in crime hotspots.

“The areas they are currently focusing on includes Graslaagte and the open spaces adjacent to the PJ Meyer Hospital and Matt Mellville,” he said.

“These areas are very bushy, which provides the ideal cover for criminals who have been targeting pedestrians on their way to or from work, town and schools.”

He thanked the Gamtoos Irrigation Board (GIB) for taking hands with the municipality to bring the bush-clearing project to fruition.

“GIB has for many years been one of the implementing agents for Working for Water, an initiative of the Department of Environmental Affairs,” he said.

“They agreed to assist us with the bush-clearing project in Humansdorp as an extension of this programme. We value their concern for the well-being of our residents and their willingness to go the extra mile to keep communities safe.”

GIB CEO, Rienette Colesky, said the Working for Water programme held many benefits for communities.

“Clearing alien vegetation helps to preserve and restore the groundwater supply, which is critical in this time of severe drought,” she said.

Article continues below...

“It also improves the safety of people in the vicinity by reducing the risk of fires breaking out and making it more difficult for criminals to hide from their intended victims or the police.

“In addition, it provides temporary work to thousands of residents who would, otherwise, be unable to put food on their families’ tables.”

She said GIB was overseeing the implementation of 34 Working for Water projects, stretching from Matatiele to the Tsitsikamma.

Mayor Hendricks said bush-clearing was among the strategies the municipality would be pursuing to help make Kouga the safest region in South Africa.

“Partnerships such as these are essential if we are to achieve this goal,” he said.

“The municipality is compiling a public safety plan for the region and will be engaging with stakeholders from various sectors to get their input.”

He invited all stakeholders who wanted to become involved in the drawing up of the plan to contact Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, at [email protected] or 073 766 4816.

Related Posts

Soup Kitchen opens in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp

Kouga Municipality has boosted the efforts of a KwaNomzamo soup kitchen to help alleviate the plight of the poor. The…

24 Jul 2019
More strike action in J'Bay tomorrow morning

Residents are urged to avoid the Jeffreys Bay CBD tomorrow morning as the Municipal strike is expected to gather in…

17 Aug 2011
crime humansdorp jeffreys bay
92 arrested for various crimes in Jeffreys Bay region

Jeffreys Bay – Trilateral operations in the Humansdorp Cluster netted 92 people for crimes ranging from armed robberies to non-serious…

03 Jul 2019
A local surfing movie with heart

Die PRO is an absolutely delightful Afrikaans coming-of-age surf film that proudly showcases the best local film-making has to offer….

22 Sep 2015
Liquorland Rover National Enduro a huge success

The Rover Motor Cycle Club hosted a national Enduro event outside Humansdorp on Saturday with 165 competitors from around South…

01 Jun 2010
Feast of Firsts for opening of season in Jeffreys Bay

Locals and holiday-makers are in for a feast of firsts this Saturday, 15 December, when Kouga’s official Opening of the…

15 Dec 2018
Can Kouga cope with a nuclear power plant at Thyspunt?

3 September 2015 Should a nuclear power plant be built at Thyspunt, it will be the biggest and most expensive…

03 Sep 2015
kouga municipality horatio hendricks
Kouga’s search for water is successful

Kouga’s search for extra groundwater to increase the water supply to towns is bearing fruit. Almost 30 exploratory boreholes have…

30 Nov 2018
kouga dam
No increase in water quota for Hankey and Patensie

Water rationing is set to remain in place at Hankey and Patensie following the Department of Water and Sanitation’s refusal…

08 Oct 2018
Kouga’s Mayoral clean-up programme moved to Humansdorp last week

The Kouga Municipality’s Solid Waste team swept through KwaNomzamo, clearing up illegal dump sites. A front-end loader and truck could…

07 Jun 2017
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
More houses powered up at Humansdorp

A further 53 households at Humansdorp received electricity for the first time this week, with almost 200 more to follow…

10 May 2019
Why vote for the DA in the 2019 election

Kouga has made massive strides under DA leadership with our towns cleaner and the corruption being stopped in its tracks…

12 Mar 2019
humansdorp
Kouga Municipality to buy land for housing developments

In a historic Council meeting held on 17 April 2019 in Jeffreys Bay, the DA led Kouga Council resolved to…

22 Apr 2019
Police dogs found dead

The two police dogs that went missing from their kennels in Humansdorp were found dead inside a stormwater drain just…

11 Oct 2011
Newborn baby dumped

Police in the Kouga cluster are searching for the family of a newborn baby boy after his body was found…

14 Feb 2011