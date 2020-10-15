fbpx

Kouga residents need to save water

Kouga residents need to save water
Jeffreys Bay 15 October 2020

Kouga residents and businesses have been urged to continue using water sparingly.

“Some much-needed rain has fallen in the catchment areas, but not enough to make a significant difference to the dam levels.

“This means we cannot relax yet and must continue doing all we can to save water,” cautioned Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

He said the level of the Kouga Dam had increased by almost two percent this month following some rainfall in the Langkloof catchment areas.

“The dam level was at 8,09% at the end of September. This climbed to 9,03% on Monday this week, with further inflow expected.

Article continues below...

“While this brings some relief, the level remains dangerously low and is not expected to increase far beyond 10%,” he said.

According to the latest information from Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the level of the Impofu Dam inched up from 18,55% at the end of September to 18,97% this week.

The level of the Churchill Dam increased from 53,08% to 62,92% over the same period and the Loerie Dam from 29,97% to 44,84%.

Related Posts

Emergency funding required for Kouga’s roads

5 September 2015 The roads in Kouga are in a serious state of disrepair following weeks of persistent rain. The…

05 Sep 2015
Gamtoos farmers water allocation cut to 20 %

Drought-stricken farmers predict that low dam capacity will have a negative effect on farm production in the Gamtoos River Valley….

20 Jun 2018
Photo of the day – Langkloof Waterfall

The Kouga region has experienced some rainfall over recent months which has helped alleviate the serious drought that has been…

16 Jul 2019
Hankey and Patensie water quotas up for review

The communities of Hankey and Patensie are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the review of their annual water allocation by…

14 Apr 2019
Increased water allocation for Gamtoos farmers

Water restrictions have been eased in the Gamtoos Valley which means that the 200 odd farmers will have 85 %…

26 Jun 2019
Photo of the day – rain at Supertubes

Much needed rain has fallen over Jeffreys Bay during the past couple of days, with reports of rain also falling…

23 Jan 2020
Disaster still looming as Kouga dams run dry

The dams that supply water to Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro have a mere 24 % water capacity with…

26 Apr 2018
Water discovered in Hankey and Patensie

Kouga Municipality is another step closer to achieving water security for the communities of Hankey and Patensie. “Groundwater exploration in…

31 May 2019
Gamtoos faces serious water shortages

Kouga Municipality has issued a warning to residents of Hankey and Patensie against the over-usage of water after the annual…

12 Jul 2018
Kouga dam levels are critically low

Saving water has become more critical than ever, with the combined levels of Kouga’s three main supply dams having dropped…

07 Feb 2020
Heavy rains expected in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Weather Office has warned of heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, very cold conditions with snow on the high…

10 Aug 2018
Eastern Cape Drought relief funding could lapse

The Eastern Cape could lose out on any drought relief funding requested from the National Government, should premier Oscar Mabuyane…

29 Jan 2020
Gamtoos Valley in crises as Day Zero looms

The taps will run dry in Hankey and Patensie in less than two months time with the Kouga Dam at…

26 Jan 2018
kouga dam
Kouga and the Mighty Men to give thanks for the rain

Two prayer days, including a session arranged by the Mighty Men Eastern Cape, will take place in the Kouga region…

05 Oct 2018