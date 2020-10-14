Roadshow to Empower SMME’s in Kouga

Established and registered SMMEs from the Kouga region have been invited to attend an empowerment roadshow at the Newton Hall in Jeffreys Bay next week.

Kouga Local Economic Development (LED) Portfolio Councillor, Frances Baxter, said the roadshow would be presented by the national Department of Small Business Development, in conjunction with Sarah Baartman District Municipality and Kouga Municipality.

“The purpose of the event is to introduce various programmes and offerings that the department has in support of SMME development,” she said.

“The sessions with SMMEs will be followed immediately by a workshop with the municipality’s LED unit, Special Programmes units and Community Development Workers.”

The Kouga SMME Roadshow will take place on Tuesday, 20 October, from 9am to 11am at the Newton Hall.

Baxter said that strict compliance with COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

For further information contact Xolile Wagosa from Kouga Municipality’s LED unit at [email protected] or 067 107 9154.