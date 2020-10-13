The West Wind Magazine Issue 03 is out

The third issue of The West Wind digital magazine has been published, featuring local St Francis Bay content, as well as content from JBay and Humansdorp.

The feature article is on local St Francis Bay resident Mike Nunan. Mike was locked down and stranded, alone, for 35 days of the hard lockdown with his only companions being the African wildlife.

He was stuck, alone, in Mjejane River Lodge on the banks of the Crocodile River for 5 weeks without seeing another human being, and he tells a great story.

“We chat to Nadine Knezovich, the St Francis College Grade 6 teacher. We also have a look at the upcoming St Francis College Spring Walk and Run Festival, to be held on Saturday 24 October. The College is getting ready for a busy last term with much going on, and many fun events planned,” says editor Craig Jarvis.

Professor Richard Cowling penned an excellent article on the history of the Cape coast and all of the coast’s amazing secrets and hidden treasures. There is so much history on our coastline, and Cowling is the perfect person to expound on what we have on our doorstep.

Talking of coastline, there is a review of the Monster Combo Online Surfing Contest that is being dominated by our local surfers at the moment.

Dale Staples, Faye Zoetmulder, Cyle Myers and Stevie Sawyer are in the mix and getting good hits on their online entries, and the votes are open to the public right now https://zigzag.co.za/monstercombo/

Digital-only, The West Wind e-zine is proving to be a popular read and has been well-received in the local community.

Read the West Wind: https://stfrancistoday.com/the-west-wind/the-west-wind-issue-3/