fbpx

The West Wind Magazine Issue 03 is out

The West Wind Magazine Issue 03 is out
Jeffreys Bay 13 October 2020

The third issue of The West Wind digital magazine has been published, featuring local St Francis Bay content, as well as content from JBay and Humansdorp.

The feature article is on local St Francis Bay resident Mike Nunan. Mike was locked down and stranded, alone, for 35 days of the hard lockdown with his only companions being the African wildlife.

He was stuck, alone, in Mjejane River Lodge on the banks of the Crocodile River for 5 weeks without seeing another human being, and he tells a great story.

“We chat to Nadine Knezovich, the St Francis College Grade 6 teacher. We also have a look at the upcoming St Francis College Spring Walk and Run Festival, to be held on Saturday 24 October. The College is getting ready for a busy last term with much going on, and many fun events planned,” says editor Craig Jarvis.

Professor Richard Cowling penned an excellent article on the history of the Cape coast and all of the coast’s amazing secrets and hidden treasures. There is so much history on our coastline, and Cowling is the perfect person to expound on what we have on our doorstep.

Article continues below...

Talking of coastline, there is a review of the Monster Combo Online Surfing Contest that is being dominated by our local surfers at the moment.
Dale Staples, Faye Zoetmulder, Cyle Myers and Stevie Sawyer are in the mix and getting good hits on their online entries, and the votes are open to the public right now https://zigzag.co.za/monstercombo/

Digital-only, The West Wind e-zine is proving to be a popular read and has been well-received in the local community.

Read the West Wind: https://stfrancistoday.com/the-west-wind/the-west-wind-issue-3/

Related Posts

St Francis – J’Bay paddle race

New frontiers are being challenged all the time in sport and a new race has been created for the surf…

18 Aug 2010
point jeffreys bay
14 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay is 14, with nine recoveries and five still active according…

18 Jun 2020
Increased shark activity in St Francis Bay

The NSRI has issued a warning of increased shark activity in Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Oyster Bay. A…

29 Oct 2016
New pathway helps reduce crime in St Francis Bay

A R 1.7 million pedestrian pathway project in the coastal resort town of St Francis Bay has proved a hit…

29 Jul 2020
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise

Despite the cloudy weather and rain that was experienced over the Easter weekend, there was some sunny moments as well….

18 Apr 2017
kromme river
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise

St Francis Bay has developed into a thriving coastal town that is slowly regaining its reputation as a premier holiday…

19 Mar 2019
Kia beach tennis tour cape st francis st francis bay
Beach Tennis Tour will serve at St Francis

Kouga will be home to top-class tennis action this December – seeing local, national and international players descending on the…

12 Dec 2018
Slight improvement in dam levels

It took 145 mm of rain over two days at Kareedouw last week, followed by some decent follow-up rain at…

19 Nov 2019
New sewer plant for St Francis Bay

Just three months after the opening of the Kruisfontein Waste Water Treatment Works, another state-of-the-art sewer plant has been completed…

02 Mar 2020
Rain falls in the catchment area

Some welcome rain has fallen overnight in the Kouga catchment areas with Port Elizabeth alone measuring between 30 and 40…

10 Oct 2020
Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans. The Town…

08 Sep 2020
Accident at Sand River bridge

The temporary bridge crossing the Sand River near St Francis Bay was the scene of yet another accident when a…

19 Dec 2014
Paddler dies in St Francis Bay race

Trevor Vaughn, (51 years) died after suffering a heart attack at a paddle race in St Francis Bay on Monday,…

30 Dec 2015
st francis bay fire
Bush clearing of residential properties begins in St Francis Bay

Bush clearing is taking place in St Francis Bay to reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying houses. “Thus…

19 Jun 2020
kromme river
Photo of the day – sunset on the Kromme River

The Kromme River mouth has been an attraction for tourists and local alike since the 1960’s when the area was…

28 Apr 2019