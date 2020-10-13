Estate Agents reminded not to use the Municipal database to contact property owners

Estate agents are asked to take note that it is illegal for the municipality to supply them with the details of property owners in the region.

While CDs with the information were available to estate agents in the past, this practice was ceased three years ago due to legislation protecting the privacy and details of property owners.

Estate agents already in possession of these CDs were also cautioned at the time that they were no longer legally allowed to use these to obtain the details of property owners.

Should anyone be aware of estate agents making use of these CDs or the municipal database to contact property owners, we ask that this be reported to the municipality’s Revenue Manager at [email protected]

Should anyone be aware of municipal officials making this information available to estate agents, we ask that this also be reported to the same email address as above.

Photo: Clive Wright