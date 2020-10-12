Brave 6 yr old girl refuses to let house robber take a TV set

A brave six-year-old girl stood up to a house robber and refused to let him take the television set that she was watching at a house in Greamel Road in Greenbushes (on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth) on Friday afternoon.

It is alleged that at about 13:25, the complainant, who is a domestic worker at the house went to her quarters on the premises to have her lunch.

Her six year old daughter was in the main house watching television. While the complainant was eating, an unknown male armed with a panga, entered her room.

The suspect threatened to harm her and took her cellphone and R1000-00. He took the complainant to the main house where he demanded the safe.

When they entered the living room, he threatened the child and instructed her mother to unplug the TV set. The child unperturbed by the suspect’s threats refused to let the TV set go and stood guard in front of it.

She, in turn threatened the suspect that she is going to call the ‘Ouma’ who was asleep in the other room. The child then ran from the living room towards the bedroom to alert, the 75 year old woman who was sleeping at the time.

The old woman awoke and on hearing the commotion headed towards the living room. On seeing the woman, the suspect ran through the back door taking a lap top. The panic alarm was immediately activated.

Article continues below...

A description of the suspect was given and investigations were conducted in the immediate vicinity by the owner’s family and the Detective Trio Task Team members.

At about 17:00, while the investigating officer, D/Sgt Priscilla Xotyeni was patrolling the nearby squatter camp with the complainant, the suspect, aged 27 was spotted standing on the side of the road. He was positively identified.

The lap top and cell phone was recovered. Also in his bag, he had a further two lap tops.

He was arrested and detained on charges of house robbery and possession of suspect stolen property. He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court today Monday, 12 October 2020.

Police are urging anyone who may be missing their laptop to contact D/Sgt Priscilla Xotyeni on 083 594 3980.