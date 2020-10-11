fbpx

Kouga Municipality is tendering for Short Term Insurance

Kouga Municipality is tendering for Short Term Insurance
Jeffreys Bay 11 October 2020

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: FINANCE
NOTICE NO: 161/2020
MANAGEMENT OF SHORT-TERM INSURANCE AT KOUGA MUNICIPALITY FOR A PERIOD OF THREE
(3) YEARS
Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Management of
Short-term Insurance at Kouga Local Municipality for a period of three (3) years.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 9 October
2020.

After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder,
MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected]

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in
bidding for this project on the 22 October @ 14h00. A request to attend or join the virtual
clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected] before 16h00 (end of business), on the 20 October 2020.

Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h00 on the 20 October 2020 will not be considered. If you
did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the
due date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.
• A minimum functional assessment score of 75% will apply to this contract.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be
submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 161/2020:“
MANAGEMENT OF SHORT-TERM INSURANCE AT KOUGA MUNICIPALITY FOR A PERIOD OF THREE
(3) YEARS”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16
Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 9
NOVEMBER 2020 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

Photo: Joey Nel

