Submissions on Cannabis Bill extended

South Africa 10 October 2020

The deadline for written submissions into the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been extended to 30 November 2020.

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services Committee Chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee had received several requests for an extension.

This after the committee opened the process approximately a month ago.

“The deadline for the submission of written comments on the bill was today [Friday]. The new deadline will now be 30 November 2020,” Magwanishe said on Friday.

The purpose of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill is to respect the right to privacy of an adult person to possess cannabis plant cultivation material, to cultivate a prescribed quantity of cannabis plants, possess a prescribed quantity of cannabis, and to smoke and consume cannabis.

It further aims to regulate the possession of cannabis plant cultivation material; the cultivation of cannabis plants; the possession of cannabis and the smoking and consumption of cannabis by an adult person.

It also aims to protect adults and children against the harm of cannabis; and provide for the expungement of criminal records of persons convicted of possession or use of cannabis.

‘Submissions must indicate interest in making a verbal presentation,” said the chairperson.

Enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano.

Submissions must be emailed to [email protected].

Copies of the bill may be obtained from Mr V Ramaano on telephone number (021) 403-3820 or 083 709 8427, or www.parliament.gov.za.

