Rain falls in the catchment area

Jeffreys Bay 10 October 2020
Some welcome rain has fallen overnight in the Kouga catchment areas with Port Elizabeth alone measuring between 30 and 40 mm over most of the city.
Along the Garden Route, Plettenberg Bay had 44 mm of rain and George 55 mm.
Good rains were measured in the Langkloof which is the primary catchment area for the dams that feed the main towns in Kouga like Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay.
Figures measured at 08h00 this morning:
Uniondale 19 mm
Avontuur 26 mm
Joubertina 33 mm
Kareedouw 48 to 85 mm
Patensie 26 mm
Although this is great news a lot more is needed before the drought is finally broken so use water sparingly.
More rain is expected today with gradual clearance overnight from the west.

