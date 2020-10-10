Rain falls in the catchment area

Some welcome rain has fallen overnight in the Kouga catchment areas with Port Elizabeth alone measuring between 30 and 40 mm over most of the city.

Along the Garden Route, Plettenberg Bay had 44 mm of rain and George 55 mm.

Good rains were measured in the Langkloof which is the primary catchment area for the dams that feed the main towns in Kouga like Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay.

Figures measured at 08h00 this morning: Uniondale 19 mm Avontuur 26 mm Joubertina 33 mm Kareedouw 48 to 85 mm Patensie 26 mm

Although this is great news a lot more is needed before the drought is finally broken so use water sparingly.

More rain is expected today with gradual clearance overnight from the west.