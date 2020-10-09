Trailer donation strengthens social relief efforts

The good work being done by a Kouga non-profit company (NPC) will be stepping up a gear thanks to a donation from Kouga Municipality’s Ward Development Fund.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, this week officially handed over a trailer to Masikhathalelaneni, an NPC that has been helping people in need across the Kouga and Koukamma regions since 2017.

Maskhathalelaneni founder, Freddie van Rooyen, said the trailer would enable the company to assist those in need more effectively.

“The new trailer is smaller and lighter than the one we have been using. This helps us to save on diesel when transporting lighter loads,” he said.

“It is also perfect for negotiating sharp turns and narrow streets, which we often encounter when distributing care packages in poorer communities,” he said.

Bornman said the municipality was grateful that it could support the good work being done by Van Rooyen and his team.

“They encapsulate the spirit of ‘ubuntu’ and are true champions for the broader community, not only in Jeffreys Bay, where they are based, but across the Kouga region and beyond.”