Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge Winners

This year’s Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge attracted 136 entries, with all the major wine-producing areas represented. The judging panel taste all submissions blind before deciding on the ten eventual winners.

Ken Forrester from the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) says “You know what they say: South African Chenins are a lot like South Africans themselves – vibrant, resilient and readily responsive to changing circumstances. Both the vines and the people put down deep and tenacious roots. It’s how we overcome adversity and even flourish under stress.”

There are three newcomers to the Top Ten line-up. First-timer Alvi’s Drift delivered two of the winning wines. The other producers to debut were Badsberg and Kaapzicht.

Article continues below...

Remarkably, Stellenrust, with two wines this year – one the unwooded expression – is the only producer to have featured on the challenge every year since its inception in 2014. DeMorgenzon and Spier have also been regular winners, while all the others on the list have also made multiple appearances.

Here are the Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top Ten Challenge winners in alphabetical order: