Covid cases increase to 12 in Jeffreys Bay

Humansdorp is no longer the town with the highest prevalence of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga, as it has consistently been for almost six months.

According to the latest statistics released by the Department of Health, most of the active COVID-19 cases in Kouga were located in Jeffreys Bay at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the Koukamma region increased sharply last week, from 35 to 108.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said while the decrease in active cases in Humansdorp was encouraging, the increase in Jeffreys Bay was of concern.

“With the beaches having re-opened and the weather warming up, we expect an increasing number of visitors to our seaside towns such as Jeffreys Bay,” he said.

“It is, therefore, very important that we all remain vigilant when it comes to COVID-19. Please wear a face mask when in public, practise proper hygiene and maintain social distancing.

“The danger posed by the coronavirus is not yet over and, while the number of active cases is still low, we cannot take our safety and the health of our communities for granted.”

According to the latest statistics, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga totalled 25 as at 4 October. This is a slight increase of three compared to the previous week.

Of the 25 cases, 12 were situated in Jeffreys Bay and nine in Humansdorp while St Francis and Hankey had two active cases each.

The 108 active cases in the Koukamma region were distributed as follows: 42 in Louterwater, 35 in Joubertina, 26 in Krakeelrivier, four in Misgund and one in Coldstream.