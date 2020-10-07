fbpx

Combatting Fire in Kouga’s informal areas

Combatting Fire in Kouga’s informal areas
Jeffreys Bay Uncategorized 7 October 2020

Families living in informal settlements are being equipped to help safeguard their homes from fire.

Twelve residents from informal areas at Sea Vista have been armed with innovative new fire extinguishers, designed to kill small fires and saturate the immediate vicinity so as to prevent flames from spreading.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, said the municipality would be piloting 50 of the new extinguishers, designed, manufactured and donated by the Port Elizabeth-based company Fire Killa.

According to the company, the extinguishers differ from standard ones in that they are made from plastic and are not pressurized.

The unit consists of a plastic bottle, containing a non-toxic solution of a special formula, water and a foaming agent. There is also a cartridge containing an activator which, when required, is released into the water by means of a hand-activated plunger.

Once activated, the extinguisher produces about 10 to 12 litres of foam, dispensed through a nozzle at a rate of about one litre per second, to cool and smother the flames.

The extinguisher is re-usable and can be recharged by replacing the cartridge and solution.

Benson said 12 residents from Sea Vista had been trained to use the new extinguishers and had each received a unit to help combat fires in their settlements.

Article continues below...

“We will also be training and arming residents in other informal areas at high risk of fires,” he said.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks thanked Fire Killa for piloting their product in the region.

“We believe innovation is key to achieving service excellence and keeping our communities safe,” he said.

“We are especially pleased to be able to support South African innovators and entrepreneurs as opposed to looking elsewhere for solutions.”

Member of the East Cape Provincial Legislature, Vicky Knoetze, commended the municipality for being open to new ideas.

“That is the difference between Kouga and other municipalities of the same size. Kouga is bold and not scared to embrace innovation. That is what will take the region forward,” she said.

Related Posts

power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Eskom to switch off whole of Kouga on 14 August

Jeffreys Bay – Eskom will be switching off the power supply to almost all of Kouga on Wednesday, 14 August…

26 Jul 2019
New vehicles for Kouga Municipality’s Electrical team

More than 50 new vehicles have been purchased over the past four years to strengthen Kouga’s service delivery fleet. Among…

30 Jul 2020
corona open jbay jbay winterfest jeffreys bay kouga municipality horatio hendricks
Big clean up in Jeffreys Bay ahead of the JBay Winterfest

THE public and private sectors took hands last Friday to give Jeffreys Bay a thorough clean-up ahead of the JBay…

12 Jun 2019
Take part in the Kouga Municipality’s Customer Satisfaction Survey

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality’s annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is underway. Speaker Hattingh Bornman says the aim of the survey is…

02 Jul 2019
Kouga tackles climate change with German partner

Kouga Municipality and its German partner Ilsfeld are stepping up their joint fight against climate change. A delegation from Ilsfeld,…

27 Jan 2019
Public meetings for Kouga Municipality Annual Report

Three public meetings will be held next week to give residents the opportunity to ask questions and give input on…

02 Mar 2019
Water tests to be carried out in Jeffreys Bay

Expert contractors have been appointed to carry out a series of tests in the Kouga municipal region to help combat…

21 Feb 2019
Kouga Municipality strengthens its frontline

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is strengthening its frontline to improve its responsiveness to residents. Eleven ward assistants, stationed at…

09 Oct 2019
Council pledges to eradicate bucket system

Eradicating the bucket system will top the municipality’s agenda to improve living standards in informal settlements over the next four…

05 Mar 2018
Lower quota prevents end of water rationing in Kouga

With the level of the Kouga Dam having risen to 50% this week, Kouga Municipality will be engaging with the…

29 Sep 2018
Boots for Mpendulo Savings officers

Last week the Mpendulo Savings organisation became the  the lucky recipient of safety boots from Beier Safety Footwear of South…

07 Aug 2012
Kouga Muncipality is looking for new top management

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY VACANCIES: NOTICE NO: 6/2018 The Kouga Local Municipality hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for appointment in…

21 Jan 2018
Residents hold meeting with Kouga Municipality

Last week, the Jeffreys Bay Residents Association held a meeting with top officials in the Kouga Municipality to discuss their…

28 Sep 2011
Service Alert: Free vehicle testing at Kouga Roadworthy Centre

Kouga Municipality is helping residents arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season. Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says…

12 Dec 2017
Kouga secures R 150 million to upgrade water infrastructure

R150-million will be streaming into Kouga’s coffers over the next few months to help the municipality secure extra water for…

19 Oct 2018