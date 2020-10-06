fbpx

Entries pouring in for Online Surfing Contest

Entries pouring in for Online Surfing Contest
Jeffreys Bay 6 October 2020

Things are heating up, with entries pouring in for this year’s Monster Combo Online Surfing event.

A slew of Eastern Cape Entries is dominating, with some great rides from our side of the world.

Cape St Francis surfer Faye Zoetmulder has a great ride entered, with a combination of moves from Supertubes in JBay. She is joined by Dan Thornton, who also has a cracker submission from Supertubes.

The other surfers entering rides from Supers – the best right-hander in South Africa – are Dale Staples from St Francis Bay, Dylan Lightfoot from JBay, along with Steve Sawyer and Cyle Myers, both from JBay.

Myers ride, in particular, is a fast and powerful combo, also on his backhand. The rides are all of excellent quality.

All fit the criteria of a combination of moves on a single wave.

Further afield, Zoe Steyn and Royden Bryson from East London have also entered excellent rides into the contest, with Bryson’s wave an exceptional entry comprising two backhand barrels and a series of powerful backhand hooks for one of the best submissions in the event so far.

See the rest of the entries here – https://zigzag.co.za/monstercombo/september/

Article continues below...

The event runs over 3 months, with 3 x monthly winners and the overall Champion crowned in December.

How To Enter:

To enter your videos, please send the raw video footage to [email protected] via WeTransfer.com

Entry Must Include:

Name of the surfer
Name of the videographer
Date surfed
Location / Region

Rules:

Only video submissions will be accepted
Open to Southern African citizens of all ages inclusive of Mozambique & Namibia
Submissions must be surfed in 2020
Any footage submitted as an entry to the Monster Combo and which is subsequently uploaded to the surfer’s unique social media platform (Facebook or Instagram) must tag both @zigzagsurf & @monsterenergy as well as use the #monstercombo2020 tag.
Public votes will be open for the last 3 days of each month.

For all the details of the competition – https://zigzag.co.za/monstercombo/

Photo: Cyle Myers in action at Supers © Phil Craig

Related Posts

JBay locals go to Funky Town

Jeffreys Bay locals were treated to a sneak preview of its latest self catering accommodation in Jeffreys Bay offering when Funky…

09 May 2012
New Vision for J’Bay Tourism

Jeffreys Bay depends on tourism for its very survival. Surfers have been coming here for years, seeking to ride the…

29 Mar 2011
Marina Martinique homeowners re-elect the Board

Following the success of establishing Marina Martinique as the most sought after address in Jeffreys Bay, the entire Board of…

22 Dec 2011
No Municipal support to fight crime

The Jeffreys Bay community reacted with anger as yet another Community Police Forum (CPF) meeting was held without any Municipal…

22 Sep 2010
Jbay surf jeffreys bay
Christmas comes early for JBay surfers

The strong winds that brought more rain to Jeffreys Bay also brought some solid waves for the JBay surfers, who…

24 Nov 2015
JBay Facebook admin warned for spreading fake news

Jeffreys Bay – The South African Police issued a warning to a Facebook administrator of the Jeffreys Bay CPF page to…

14 Jun 2019
petrol price south africa
Petrol price to decrease in December says the AA

Jeffreys Bay is gearing up for a bumper holiday season and the news that petrol prices will drop in December…

29 Nov 2018
The Ultimate JBay Surf Trip Guide

JBay is among the top ten destinations for surfers who need to enjoy the world’s most perfect waves. The various…

29 Jul 2020
How to prevent load shedding damage

Over recent years, South Africans have been subjected to numerous episodes of load-shedding, Eskom’s euphemism for scheduled power cuts.  …

14 Mar 2014
JBay Open set for 9 – 22 July 2019

World class surfing will take place at the worlds best wave as the Championship Tour returns to Jeffreys Bay from…

09 Jan 2019
Rip Curl E-Pro South Africa Round One Results

It was a mixed bag of surf and results for round one of the Rip Curl E-Pro. There were some…

04 Aug 2020
Free E Cape Tourism industry seminar

With less than 50 days to the World Cup kick off, the Eastern Cape Tourism Board (ECTB) is calling for…

12 May 2010
Gravel roads for Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay city council has decided that all roads in Jeffreys Bay will revert back to gravel roads as…

01 Apr 2015
New events for JBay Winterfest

The JBay Winterfest organisers are proud to announce the addition of the Open 4’s Winterfest Bowls Tournament from 4-7th July….

30 Mar 2019
Clash of the Titans at Corona Open JBay

The best surfers in the world are filtering into Jeffreys Bay with Jordy Smith already sampling some good surf at…

01 Jul 2019