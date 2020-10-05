Become a Lifeguard in Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay NSRI is running a lifeguard course to train up lifeguards in Kouga.

The training is open to anyone aged 16 and older who lives in the area.

If successful, applicants will receive an international lifeguard award.

“If you would like to apply to be part of the lifeguard training and you live within Kouga, please contact Station 37 on 079 916 0390 or come to our Lifeguard open day on the 11th of October at 11am at the Jeffreys Bay Sea Rescue base to find out more about how you can be part of the training,” said Dean Luyt from the NSRI.