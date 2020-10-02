fbpx

JBay Lees Fees a resounding success

Jeffreys Bay 2 October 2020

A hugely successful inaugural JBay Leesfees was held over the Heritage weekend at Bay Pasta in Jeffreys Bay.

This new Cultural event, was supported by Jeffreys Bay Tourism, Kouga Municipality and Seashells Accommodation.

The Eastern Cape and the Kouga area boasts a multilevel talented community. From musicians, artists, writers, film makers who were joined by a contingent of well-known published authors and publishers who all contributed to the success of the event.

The 2021 Heritage Leesfees will be much bigger, engaging the whole town and its establishments.

Well known South African author Deon Meyer will again visit Jeffreys Bay, along with many other well-known authors, musicians and artists.

The aim is to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Jeffreys Bay and the wider Kouga region.

The organisers would like to thank all this years sponsors and supporters, and look forward to having them as part of their festival next year.

Kouga Municipality is positioning itself to become the events capital of South Africa and is also a proud supporter of the JBay Lees Fees.

