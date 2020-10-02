fbpx

Four active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 2 October 2020

Residents and visitors have been urged to continue exercising caution, with the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga standing at 22 this week.

According to a report tabled by the Department of Health at the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) meeting on Tuesday, the active cases are spread out across Kouga in Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, St Francis, Patensie, Hankey and Loerie.

“This means we cannot relax our guard yet,” Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

“Residents and visitors are urged to continue practicing good hygiene, wearing face masks when in public and maintaining social distancing,”

The latest cases bring the cumulative amount of COVID-19 infections to 1 681, including 1620 recoveries and 39 deaths.

“The recovery rate currently stands at an encouraging 96%, the highest it has been,” Hendricks said.

“The number of lives lost to the illness, however, remain a stark reminder of why we need to continue exercising caution.

“Our deepest condolences go to those who have lost family, friends and colleagues to the disease.”

According to the Department of Health, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Sarah Baartman District stood at 6 608 this week, including 6 237 recoveries and 238 deaths.

The total number of active cases stood at 133. In addition to the 22 active cases in Kouga, there were a further 46 active cases Dr Beyers Naude Municipality, 35 in Koukamma, 18 in Blue Crane Route, seven in Ndlambe, four in Makana and one in Sundays River Valley.

The Department said all clinics in Kouga were open and that screening and targeted testing would continue.

