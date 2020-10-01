Jeffreys Bay Power Alert: Shutdowns scheduled for October 2020

The Kouga Municipality has given notice that the electricity supply to sections of Jeffreys Bay will be shut down on the following days in October:

PELLSRUS, TOKYO & OCEAN VIEW ON 7 OCTOBER 2020

The electricity supply to Pellsrus, Tokyo Sexwale and Ocean View in Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted from 12 noon to 3pm on 7 October to allow for the connection of a new transformer.

C-PLACE ON 13 OCTOBER 2020

The electricity supply to C-Place in Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted from 7am to 4pm on 13 October 2020 to allow for the maintenance of high voltage switches.

ASTON, PARADISE & MARINA MARTINIQUE ON 20 0CTOBER 2020

The electricity supply to Aston Bay, Paradise Beach and Marina Martinique will be interrupted from 8am to 4pm on 20 October 2020.

Residents are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during the shutdowns.