Rain and snow expected later this week over Eastern Cape

The Port Elizabeth Weather Office has said that rain is expected from Thursday through to Saturday for most parts of the Eastern Cape.

Some snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas on Thursday evening, while a strong southerly winds are expected in places over the interior on Thursday and Friday.

Updates will be sent out as the system develops but rain is predicted for Jeffreys Bay from Thursday.

Further good news is that the seasonal forecast is looking promising for the rest of the year, for the entire region, with above average rainfall being forecast.

However, the rainfall is not expected to break the drought in the region and water sill needs to used sparingly.

Photo: Joey Nel