Kouga Municipality is hiring Lifeguards for the summer season

Are you fit, enjoy the ocean and qualified as a lifeguard?

Kouga Municipality is hiring lifeguards for the upcoming summer season for beaches from Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Oyster Bay.

More details below:

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 151/2020

VACANCIES

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

36 X SEASONAL LIFEGUARDS

(16 November 2020 – 15 January 2021)

(26 March 2021 – 13 April 2021)

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 2 years lifesaving experience and in possession of a Lifeguard Award with valid annual retests;

A SAMSA Skippers ticket/power craft award would be an added advantage;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa);

SALARY R400 per day

DUTIES:

Actively patrol the beach, monitor activities and report back to the Team/Squad Leader on a regular basis;

Communicating and educating the general public of the drowning prevention programme;

Completing incident report sheets;

Complying with Senior Lifeguard instructions and rules, regulations and procedures;

Conducting and assisting with rescues;

Following stipulated procedures relating to tower/radio/lookout lifeguard, backup lifeguard, and patrol lifeguard;

Promoting beach safety;

Administering first aid;

Setting out the bathing area;

Upholding the professional image of the Municipality including involvement in assisting with the retention of Blue Flag standards and status;

12 X SEASONAL LIFEGUARD (BLUE FLAG)

(1 November 2020 – 30 April 2021)

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 2 years’ professional Surf Lifeguard experience;

2 years’ experience as a lifeguard (Blue Flag), and in possession of a Lifeguard Award with valid annual retests;

A valid First Aid Level 3 Certificate or equivalent;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa);

The following requirements are regarded as advantageous:

Supervisory Skills Training Course Certificate or equivalent;

Surf Proficiency Award (SPA) Instructor’s Certificate or equivalent;

Valid Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) drivers certificate;

Valid Skipper’s License;

Valid learn to swim instructor certificate.

SALARY R11 435.69 (all inclusive) salary per month.

DUTIES:

Article continues below...

Actively patrol the beach, monitor activities and report back to the Senior Lifeguard on a regular basis;

Assist in the development of Beach Risk Assessments and Operational Plans;

Assist with implementation of environment education/water awareness programmes;

Assisting in the promotion of water safety awareness;

Assisting with the beach management operations;

Communicating and educating the general public of drowning prevention;

Deputising for the Senior Beach Lifeguard in his absence;

Maintaining beach safety;

Performing various administrative functions including the compilation of duty rosters, incident reports, beach attendance/usage statistics, asset registers, stock control registers.

Power craft operations;

Upholding the professional image of the Municipality including involvement in assisting with the retention of Blue Flag standards and status.

2 X SHARK SPOTTER(16 November 2020 – 15 January 2021)

(26 March 2021 – 13 April 2021)

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 10;

Must have excellent eyesight;

Background in lifesaving, fishing industry and/or surfing will be an added advantage;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa);

SALARY: R400 per day

DUTIES:

Continuously monitor and scan the ocean for sharks and other marine activity;

Compile data on marine activity and shark sightings in the designated area;

Following stipulated procedures relating to detection of marine or shark activity in the water, reporting and hoisting of relevant signal flags;

Completing incident reports relating to shark attacks;

Upholding the professional image of the Municipality including involvement in assisting with the retention of Blue Flag standards and status.

Notice to all applicants

All shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake a compulsory swim and rescue test. This test comprises of a 200run/300swim/200run test under 10mins and various rescue and first aid techniques.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via SMS or telephonically when to report to the identified Testing Centre to complete the compulsory tests. Shortlisted candidates are advised to bring their own swimwear, equipment, towel, food and refreshments to the Testing Centre.

Incumbents will be required to undertake and pass regular skills and fitness tests as per the set standards.

Incumbents will be required to keep essential qualifications valid at all times.

Incumbents must be willing to work irregular hours including weekends and public holidays, and overtime as needed.

Incumbents must be prepared to work in various geographical areas if required

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 9 October 2020 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER