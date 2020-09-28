The West Wind has published its second issue and features Matt McGillivray

The second issue of The West Wind has been published, and it is another great local read, covering the greater St Francis area including Humansdorp and JBay.

The feature article is on local JBay professional surfer Matt McGillivray, and covers his recent runner-up result at Tweed Heads in Australia.

There is also an article on travel, including Mauritius and Bali, for all the people who are waiting for international leisure travel to open up.

Our wonderful Bruce’s Beauties gets a look-see, and we examine the discovery of the surf spot, and the myths that surround the discover in 1963.

“We chat to start-up trading app Farmers Cart’s founder and owner Ike Forsyth, and we also have a quick catch-up with St Francis College Sports Coach Ralton Fortuin.

We also take a ramble around our wonderful reserves, and explore their colourful history,” says editor Craig Jarvis.

Digital-only, The West Wind e-zine is proving to be a popular read and can be accessed via this link: https://stfrancistoday.com/the-west-wind/