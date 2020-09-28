fbpx

The West Wind has published its second issue and features Matt McGillivray

The West Wind has published its second issue and features Matt McGillivray
Jeffreys Bay 28 September 2020

The second issue of The West Wind has been published, and it is another great local read, covering the greater St Francis area including Humansdorp and JBay.

The feature article is on local JBay professional surfer Matt McGillivray, and covers his recent runner-up result at Tweed Heads in Australia.

There is also an article on travel, including Mauritius and Bali, for all the people who are waiting for international leisure travel to open up.

Our wonderful Bruce’s Beauties gets a look-see, and we examine the discovery of the surf spot, and the myths that surround the discover in 1963.

Article continues below...

“We chat to start-up trading app Farmers Cart’s founder and owner Ike Forsyth, and we also have a quick catch-up with St Francis College Sports Coach Ralton Fortuin.

We also take a ramble around our wonderful reserves, and explore their colourful history,” says editor Craig Jarvis.

Digital-only, The West Wind e-zine is proving to be a popular read and can be accessed via this link: https://stfrancistoday.com/the-west-wind/

Related Posts

Drug bust in St Francis Bay

The Police in St Francis Bay have arrested a man found to be in the possession of drugs after receiving…

22 May 2019
Photo of the day – St Francis sunrise

As summer slowly slips past towards winter, the crisp early mornings are still providing some great sunrises. Article continues below……

08 Apr 2014
Dale Staples ends 3rd on ASP World Junior Surf tour

St Francis Bay local Dale Staples clinched third place in the inaugural ASP World Junior Series rankings after a quarterfinal…

15 Jan 2011
Kia beach tennis tour cape st francis st francis bay
Beach Tennis Tour will serve at St Francis

Kouga will be home to top-class tennis action this December – seeing local, national and international players descending on the…

12 Dec 2018
Public meetings to review Integrated Development Plan

The review process of Kouga Municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2018/2019 financial year started last night in Oyster…

07 Nov 2017
Photo of the day – dawn on the Kromme River

The Kromme River is one of the beautiful natural resources one can find within the borders of Kouga Municipality. The…

24 Aug 2020
Photo of the day – St Francis Bay milky way

Local photographer Clive Wright captured this image of the Milky Way on a farm near St Francis Bay. “The little…

04 Jun 2018
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay

A fisherman, believed to be from Humansdorp, has been reported as being lost overboard. The skipper of the fishing vessel,…

11 Jan 2018
Business Robberies in Kouga

St Francis and Jeffreys Bay businesses have been robbed of cash and cellphones by armed criminals in the past week….

04 Jul 2011
Drama at Billabong Pro

The strong onshore wind, big swell and driving rain was bad enough for the surfers and spectators at the final…

25 Jul 2011
Special Rating Area – St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108) NOTICE NO.35/2018 PUBLIC INVITATION FOR OBJECTIONS IN RESPECT OF A PROPOSED SPECIAL RATING AREA APPLICATION, ST FRANCIS…

08 Mar 2018
point jeffreys bay
14 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay is 14, with nine recoveries and five still active according…

18 Jun 2020
Slight improvement in dam levels

It took 145 mm of rain over two days at Kareedouw last week, followed by some decent follow-up rain at…

19 Nov 2019
131 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality has developed as a hotspot in the wider district with 695 Covid-19 cases according to the Department of…

14 Jul 2020
MEET SOUTH AFRICA’S ONLY FEMALE NSRI STATION COMMANDER – SARA JANE SMITH

Sara Jane Smith of St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape is the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) sole female…

05 Aug 2020