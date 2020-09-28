DA calls for investigation into possible police involvement in Charl Kinnear murder

The Democratic Alliance has called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to probe possible police involvement in the murder of Charl Kinnear.

This is in light of reports that Kinnear was on the brink of cracking a “guns-to-gangs” syndicate at the police Central Firearms Registry (CFR).

“If these reports are to be believed, Kinnear would have possibly exposed large scale corruption within the CFR ranks.

The DA believes that IPID has an important role to play in exposing the rot in the South African Police Services (SAPS) which may have led to Kinnear’s horrendous murder.

IPID simply cannot cross its arms and allow the people who potentially plotted this vile act to continue to work within the SAPS,” said ANdrew Whitfield, the DA Shadow Minister of Police.

If we fail to protect policemen and women who are exposing corruption within SAPS, the fight against crime in this country will never succeed. The rot within the police is one of the biggest threats to our national security and rogue police officials should be exposed and put behind bars.

Honest police officials, such as Kinnear, who seek to expose corruption must be protected so that those with nefarious aims and with ties to the criminal underworld can be flushed out of the system.

For many years SAPS has been engulfed by various scandals involving misconduct, human rights violations, sexual violence and corruption. All of which has resulted in public outcries and general lack of trust towards the police.

“IPID has a duty to exercise its oversight of SAPS to ensure that it restores its integrity and regains public confidence. This cannot happen while SAPS remains infested with people who are allegedly working in aid of criminals,” added Whitfield.

Zane Kilian, a former professional rugby player has been arrested and charged for the murder of Kinnear and more arrests are expected.