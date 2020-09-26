fbpx

Meet South African author Deon Meyer at the JBay Lees Fees

Meet South African author Deon Meyer at the JBay Lees Fees
Jeffreys Bay 26 September 2020

Its the final day of the inaugural JBay Lees Fees and locals together with visitors have the opportunity to meet the internationally renowned author Deon Meyer.

Meyer is famous for creating characters like super detective Benny Griessel and the tough as nails Lemmer who have kept thousands of readers enthralled through books like Devils Peak, 13 Hours, Cobra and Blood Safari.

Deon Meyer’s novel-writing career started when the Afrikaans magazine, Huisgenoot, published a short story he had submitted.

His books have been translated into 20 different languages and he has also written numerous scripts for television and film.

The JBay Lees Fees will end off with a performance from Luna Paige who has been entertaining audiences across South Africa over the past two decades.

She has been described as a singer with a sultry voice who has a mesmerising way of luring the listener into a world of beautiful images & emotions.

The JBay Lees Fees is taking place at Bay Pasta at 34 Jeffreys Street and booking can be made via 071 515 4412

Article continues below...

The event is co presented by Kouga Municipality – the events capital of South Africa.

Saturday, 26 September 2020

11:30 Ontmoet die Skrywers met Deon Meyer, Lucia Prinsloo en Jan Vermeulen Uitstalling en verkope deur Bargain Books / Koste: R40 (sluit tee/koffie met southappies in)

16:00 Verwelkomingsdrankies en stemmingsmusiek deur Raytheo Africa (klavier) 17:00 Op die Bank: Deon Meyer en Jan Vermeulen in gesprek met Lucia Prinsloo

19:00 Luna Paige konsert Koste: R200 (sluit optredes en verwelkomingsdrankie in) // Etes: bestel vanaf spyskaart

Related Posts

Fire disaster prevented in Jeffreys Bay

Quick thinking by one of Jeffreys Bay’s councillors ensured that a fire threatening a wooden shack in Pellsrus was extinguished…

05 Feb 2016
Rhinos killed on Jeffreys Bay game farm

Poachers have struck on the Lombardini Game Farm and have killed a mother and her two month old calf. Each…

02 May 2015
Another lay day at the JBay Open

Small surf on offer at Jeffreys Bay has prompted event organisers to call a lay day at the JBay Open,…

12 Jul 2016
Anti Nuke Protest march on 17 July in J’Bay

The Thyspunt Nuclear Alliance will be holding a protest march against the building of a nuclear power station at Oyster…

06 Jul 2010
jeffreys bay
Motorists robbed and intimidated at Ocean View traffic circle

A Jeffreys Bay man was robbed of his cell phone near the Ocean View traffic circle yesterday afternoon. He had…

03 Jun 2018
Protest march allowed during Billabong

  Permission has been granted by the Kouga Municipality to hold a “No Nuke at Thyspunt” march on the 17th…

06 Jul 2010
New look for Jeffreys Bay Tourism

Jeffreys Bay Tourism has upped its offering to local and international travellers alike, with a new look in the office…

01 Jun 2012
Supertubes Foundation leads the Recycling effort in J’Bay

17 September is National Recycling Day and the environmental body the Supertubes Surfing Foundation will be celebrating in the Supertubes…

17 Sep 2010
Housebreakings all over J’Bay

The past weekend saw a number of housebreakings occur in Jeffreys Bay. Windows being broken open and doors being forced…

23 Nov 2010
Burst water pipes in Wavecrest

The Municipality is hard at work repairing burst water pipes in Wavecrest. Three pipes burst last night and will be…

13 May 2012
crime jeffreys bay
Police arrest business robbers in Jeffreys Bay

Two suspects, a man and a woman who were driving a rental motor vehicle, were caught with clothing items valued…

27 May 2019
The Lost Generation

There is something profoundly disturbing about that fact that there is an estimated 143 – 163 million orphans in the…

11 Feb 2011
Photo of the day – Aston Bay causeway

The causeway spanning the Seekoei River is once again partially submerged, folowing heavy seas that battered the South African coastline…

26 Aug 2017
Louise wins the Citizen Eco Drive watch

Louise Van Heerden is the happy owner of a Citizen Eco Drive watch when she won the lucky draw held…

10 Sep 2014
Power interruption to parts of Jeffreys Bay on Friday

The electricity supply to sections of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted this Friday, August 7, to allow for essential maintenance…

06 Aug 2020