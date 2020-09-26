Meet South African author Deon Meyer at the JBay Lees Fees

Its the final day of the inaugural JBay Lees Fees and locals together with visitors have the opportunity to meet the internationally renowned author Deon Meyer.

Meyer is famous for creating characters like super detective Benny Griessel and the tough as nails Lemmer who have kept thousands of readers enthralled through books like Devils Peak, 13 Hours, Cobra and Blood Safari.

Deon Meyer’s novel-writing career started when the Afrikaans magazine, Huisgenoot, published a short story he had submitted.

His books have been translated into 20 different languages and he has also written numerous scripts for television and film.

The JBay Lees Fees will end off with a performance from Luna Paige who has been entertaining audiences across South Africa over the past two decades.

She has been described as a singer with a sultry voice who has a mesmerising way of luring the listener into a world of beautiful images & emotions.

The JBay Lees Fees is taking place at Bay Pasta at 34 Jeffreys Street and booking can be made via 071 515 4412

The event is co presented by Kouga Municipality – the events capital of South Africa.

11:30 Ontmoet die Skrywers met Deon Meyer, Lucia Prinsloo en Jan Vermeulen Uitstalling en verkope deur Bargain Books / Koste: R40 (sluit tee/koffie met southappies in)

16:00 Verwelkomingsdrankies en stemmingsmusiek deur Raytheo Africa (klavier) 17:00 Op die Bank: Deon Meyer en Jan Vermeulen in gesprek met Lucia Prinsloo

19:00 Luna Paige konsert Koste: R200 (sluit optredes en verwelkomingsdrankie in) // Etes: bestel vanaf spyskaart