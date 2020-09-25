Suspect in Kinnear murder case arrested

A 39-year-old suspect will appear at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court today in connection with the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear (52).

The deceased who worked at the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Cape Town, was gunned down outside his home in Bishop Lavis last week Friday.

It is alleged that Kinnear had just arrived home when the suspect approached his car and opened fire on him at close range.

The suspect was arrested in Gauteng on Wednesday and details surrounding the murder are still unknown.

More arrests are not ruled out as investigations are still underway.